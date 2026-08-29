Berrios (undisclosed) caught one of four targets for 15 yards and lost a fumble in Friday's 23-6 preseason win over the Jets. He also had a 10-yard punt return.

Berrios returned to action after missing the Giants' previous preseason game due to what coach John Harbaugh termed a soft-tissue injury. The veteran WR struggled on offense, losing a fumble on the Jets' four-yard line at the end of his only catch and failing to come down with three other targets. If Berrios makes the 53-man roster, it will be due primarily to his capabilities as a return man on special teams rather than his contributions as a receiver.