Giants' Brett Jones: Questionable to play
Jones (hip) is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Jones appears to have suffered some sort of hip injury in Thursday's practice. If he isn't able to play, the Giants will be without one of their top reserves at offensive line.
