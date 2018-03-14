Giants' Brett Jones: Receives tender
Jones has been tendered by the Jets as an exclusive rights free agent, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
Jones received the second-round tender from the Giants, making it unlikely for another team to attempt to sign him away. The 26-year-old started 13 games for the Giants in 2017.
