Burns (ankle) is not among New York's inactives for Sunday's Week 16 matchup against Atlanta, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burns dealt with an ankle injury throughout the week, but head coach Brian Daboll indicated Thursday that he expected the veteran pass rusher to be able to play against the Falcons. That will indeed come to fruition with Burns active for Sunday's game. He'll look to pick up a sack for the third straight game against Atlanta rookie QB Michael Penix, who will be making his first NFL start.