The Giants converted $10 million of Burns' base salary into a signing bonus Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

According to Yates, the Giants signed 2025 third-overall pick Abdul Carter on Thursday and converted part of Burns' salary into a signing bonus to stay under the salary cap. The 2019 first-round pick made an impact in his first year with the Giants, recording 71 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, and eight passes defended over 17 regular-season contests. He's now expected to be apart of one of the NFL's top pass-rush duos in 2025, starting opposite Carter.