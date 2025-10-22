Burns (foot) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Burns was seen wearing a walking boot following the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Broncos, so being labeled as "day-to-day" is a relatively encouraging sign. The 2019 first-round pick from Florida State has been one of the league's best defensive players this season, recording 34 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks (tied for the NFL lead), four passes defended and one forced fumble through seven games. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.