Burns totaled 67 tackles, including 16.5 sacks, along with seven defensed passes, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Burns started the season on a heater with 5.0 sacks over his first four games and never looked back. His ultimate total of 16.5 sacks was as many as he recorded over the previous two season combined, established a new career-best mark, and ranked second in the NFL. Burns earned his third Pro Bowl nod for his outstanding campaign and certainly justified the five-year, $141 contract he received from New York in March of 2024.