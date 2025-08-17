Burns tallied two tackles (one solo) in Saturday's preseason victory against the Jets.

After logging just five defensive snaps in the Giants' first exhibition contest, Burns saw the field more with 15 snaps Saturday. The veteran defender will again be a key component of New York's pass rush in 2025, though it will be interesting to see how the team balances playing time and adjusts sets in order to feature all three of its talented edge rushers -- Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and prized rookie Abdul Carter.