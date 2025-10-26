default-cbs-image
Burns (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Burns didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned in a limited capacity Friday. Despite not logging a full practice and being labeled as questionable, Burns was always expected to suit up for the Week 8 divisional matchup against the defending champs. The veteran pass rusher leads the league with 9.0 sacks, and he racked up two of those, including a season-high seven tackles, during the Giants' Week 6 upset win over the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

