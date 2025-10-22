default-cbs-image
Burns (hip) did not practice Wednesday, but he is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Burns was originally reported to have suffered a foot injury and was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's game against Denver. However, his injury was modified to a foot issue in Wednesday's practice report. Despite not practicing, Burns also told Barnes that he will be able to suit up for the Giants' Week 8 matchup against the Eagles.

