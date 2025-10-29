Burns tallied four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Giants' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Burns was dealing with a hip injury throughout the week but ended up having a strong outing nonetheless, as he managed to record his tenth sack of the season. The 27-year-old is already just 2.5 sacks short of his career-high total set back in 2022, and he will look to add to his totals during the Week 9 matchup versus the 49ers.