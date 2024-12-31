Burns tallied six tackles (four solo) during the Giants' 45-33 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Burns had failed to log at least five combined tackles in the five games prior to Sunday's contest, but he managed to reach that mark in what was a high-scoring affair. He's now up to a career-high 66 tackles (40 solo), including 8.0 sacks, eight pass defenses and two forced fumbles through 16 regular-season games. The 2019 first-round pick will look to finish his first year with the Giants strong in the regular-season finale against the Eagles next Sunday.