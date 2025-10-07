Giants' Brian Burns: Modest output in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burns finished Sunday's loss to the Saints with three tackles (two solo).
It was a pretty quiet day for Burns, though one of his tackles went for a loss. The veteran edge rusher didn't record a sack for the first time this season, but he's still off to a fast start with 5.0 sacks through five contests.
More News
-
Giants' Brian Burns: Tallies sack in win•
-
Giants' Brian Burns: Takes down Mahomes in Week 3 loss•
-
Giants' Brian Burns: Tallies 2.0 sacks Week 1•
-
Giants' Brian Burns: Gets 15 snaps in preseason win•
-
Giants' Brian Burns: Contract restructured•
-
Giants' Brian Burns: Has 8.5 sacks in first year with NY•