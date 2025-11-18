Burns finished Sunday's Week 11 loss to Green Bay with five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a defensed pass.

Burns recorded both of New York's sacks in the contest, taking down Jordan Love just before halftime and again just before the end of the game. The veteran pass rusher is having a career-best season, tallying 13.0 sacks through 11 contests. Burns' sack total has exceeded his previous career-best regular-season mark (which had been 12.5), and he ranks second in the NFL in the category behind Myles Garrett (15.0).