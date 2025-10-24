Burns (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burns didn't practice earlier in the week but remained expected to play against the Eagles, according to Evan Barnes of Newsday. Burns has been a menace off the edge for the Giants this season, posting 34 tackles (23 solo), including league-highs in TFLs (12) and sacks (9.0), along with four pass breakups and one forced fumble.