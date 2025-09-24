Burns notched six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and added two defensed passes along with a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Though the Giants fell to 0-3, Burns was a force to be reckoned with. He finished third on New York in tackles, with one of his stops being a takedown of Patrick Mahoes for a seven-yard loss in the second quarter. Mahomes fumbled on that play, and though Kansas City was able to recover, the drive ended in a punt two plays later. Burns is off to a blazing start to the campaign, tallying 4.0 sacks through three weeks after recording 8.5 sacks across 17 contests last year.