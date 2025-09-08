Burns registered six tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

Burns picked up both of his sacks on one drive in the second quarter. He was pretty prolific outside of that series as well -- his six total stops were more than he tallied in all but three contests last year. Burns has been very consistent with between 7.5 sacks and 9.0 sacks in five of his six NFL regular seasons, with a career-best mark of 12.5 in 2022.