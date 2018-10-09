Giants' Brian Mihalik: Promoted to 53-man roster
Mihalik will be elevated to the Giants' 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Mihalik's roster spot opened up after the Giants announced they will either trade or cut fellow offensive tackle Ereck Flowers. The Boston College product will likely become a depth tackle after receiving promotion.
