Giants' Brittan Golden: Sidelined on Saturday
Golden did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a groin injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic report.
Golden, who has not appeared in regular season action since playing in 13 games with the Cardinals in 2017, is certainly not a lock to make the Giants' 53-man roster as he hopes to prove himself worthy throughout the preseason.
