Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) suffered an AC sprain during Tuesday's minicamp practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ford-Wheaton missed the entire 2023 season while rehabbing from a torn ACL, and while it appears he's completed rehab on his knee, the second-year pro is now dealing with a new injury. Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he hopes every player on the Giants' roster will be ready for training camp, though, so Ford-Wheaton should be on track to return by late July.