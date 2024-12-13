Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Giants' practice Thursday.
Ford-Wheaton appears to be dealing with a shoulder injury to open the week, limiting his ability to fully participate at the team's practice. The wide receiver will look to increase his participation at Friday's final practice of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.
More News
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Active Sunday•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Out versus Carolina•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Absent again Thursday•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Won't practice Wednesday•