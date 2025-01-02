Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ford-Wheaton has been limited in the first two practices of the week due to a shoulder injury that he played through in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts. He would avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles if he were to fully participate in Friday's practice. Ford-Wheaton has been mostly limited to special teams across 13 regular-season games.
