Ford-Wheaton (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ford-Wheaton will now have missed all three preseason games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in March. Raanan notes that Ford-Wheaton had a good chance at making the 53-man roster as a special teams player but his continued absence puts that at jeopardy.