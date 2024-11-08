Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Ford-Wheaton will miss his second consecutive contest. He's a fixture on special teams for the Giants but has no offensive role, having played just two snaps on that side of the ball.
