The Giants placed Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Ford-Wheaton will miss the entire 2025 season after tearing his Achilles during Sunday's practice, and he'll focus on being fully healthy for the 2026 campaign. He played in 14 regular-season games in 2024 and mostly served on special teams, so his absence gives players like Zach Pascal and Ihmir Smith-Marsette a better shot at making the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.