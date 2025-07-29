Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants placed Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Ford-Wheaton will miss the entire 2025 season after tearing his Achilles during Sunday's practice, and he'll focus on being fully healthy for the 2026 campaign. He played in 14 regular-season games in 2024 and mostly served on special teams, so his absence gives players like Zach Pascal and Ihmir Smith-Marsette a better shot at making the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
More News
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Tears Achilles in practice Sunday•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Suffers leg injury•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Playing in Week 18•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Good to go Sunday•