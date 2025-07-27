Ford-Wheaton suffered a leg injury during the Giants' practice Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ford-Wheaton reportedly went down on a non-contact injury during an offensive drill and eventually had to be carted off the field. If the 2023 undrafted free agent ends up being forced to miss an extended period of time, the team could be without one of their top special-teams contributors for a portion of the regular season.