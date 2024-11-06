Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ford-Wheaton tried to play through his Achilles issue in Week 8 but was unable to finish the game, and then he sat out entirely in Week 9. Now his status for Week 10 is in jeopardy, and he'll likely need to practice to some extent Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday.