Board (concussion) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 26-year-old made a quick recovery to even enter Monday with a questionable designation, as he was knocked unconscious and carted off the field Oct. 18 against Washington. Board wasn't quite able to gain the go-ahead from team trainers for Monday Night Football, but his progression to limited practice participation indicates he may be ready to get back into the mix Week 9 during a rematch with Washington.