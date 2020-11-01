Board (concussion) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Board was carted off the field and taken to the hospital less than two weeks ago, so it's quite surprising that he's made enough progress to possibly get back into the lineup Monday. He'll still need to clear the league's concussion protocol before suiting up, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Board is on track to return Week 9 against the Football Team. Austin Mack should enjoy an uptick in usage if Board sits out.