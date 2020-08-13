site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' C.J. Board: Headed to New York
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Giants have claimed Board off waivers from the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old hauled in two receptions for 31 yards in four games for the Jaguars in 2019 and will now look to stick with the Giants as a depth wideout/special-teamer.
