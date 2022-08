Board (ribs) won't return to Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

To add insult to injury, Board lost a fumble on a kickoff return on the play on which he got hurt. That's an unfortunate sequence for the 28-year-old wide receiver, who's battling to make the team. Board will look to heal up in time to play in the Giants' Aug. 28 preseason finale against the Jets.