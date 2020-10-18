Board (head injury) is being evaluated by Giants team doctors after exiting the field on a stretcher Sunday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Board was knocked unconscious during the early stages of the third quarter, presenting a scary sight for teammates and onlookers. The 26-year-old receiver out of Chattanooga had his facemask removed by doctors as medical examination began on a potential head injury. While he remains sidelined, former Ohio State Buckeye, Austin Mack, will step in as the No. 3 WR option.