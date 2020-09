Board could have a role in the Giants offense Monday versus the Steelers with Golden Tate (hamstring) inactive, Matt Lombardo of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

In four brief appearances with the Jaguars in 2019, Board hauled in two of four targets for 31 yards and zero touchdowns. He'll be working behind Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Damion Ratley, though, so it's difficult to project many looks for Board in the season opener