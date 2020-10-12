site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' C.J. Board: One target in loss
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
Board failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Dallas.
The 26-year-old played 28 offensive snaps but was mostly an afterthought in the aerial attack. Board prospects are unlikely to improve with Sterling Shepard (toe) nearing his return from injured reserve.
