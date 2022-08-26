Board (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Board suffered the injury after being tackled on a kickoff return during last Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati. The 28-year-old wideout also fumbled on the play, so it was an unfortunate sequence for a guy fighting for a roster spot. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but if it looks like he'll remain sidelined to start the regular season, it'll be hard for the Giants to justify keeping him on the roster.