Board caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Washington.
Board returned to duty after missing two games with a concussion, and he played 14 of 77 offensive snaps. The 26-year-old also logged his first punt return of the year because Golden Tate (coach's decision) was benched. He'll continue to operate as a depth wide receiver, and he could lose reps if Tate returns.
