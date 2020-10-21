Board (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Board's absence isn't surprising considering he was taken to the hospital after being knocked unconscious in last week's win over Washington. After initial fears of a neck injury, Board's injury turned out to be a concussion, and though he has since been released from the hospital, the wide receiver won't be available Thursday. Board will hope to clear the concussion protocol in time for New York's Week 8 clash with the Buccaneers.