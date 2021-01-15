site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-c-j-board-secures-11-passes-in-2020 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' C.J. Board: Secures 11 passes in 2020
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 14, 2021
at
11:58 pm ET 1 min read
Board caught 11 of 16 targets for 101 yards across 14 games with the Giants in 2020.
Board is coming off the best season of his career, and he'll be an exclusive-rights free agent with the Giants this offseason. He could return as a depth receiver and special-teams asset for New York in 2021.
More News
11/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read