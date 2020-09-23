Board stands to face increased target opportunities with Sterling Shepard (toe) on injured reserve for at least three weeks, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Board has caught all five of his targets for 49 yards through the first two games of the season, and he should now have the chance to see somewhat more consistent looks. Damion Ratley appears to be ahead of Board for the time being, and neither will operate ahead of any of Darius Slatyon, Golden Tate or Evan Engram. Still, if Board can see an uptick in usage during three-receiver sets, he could emerge on the fantasy radar in extremely deep leagues.