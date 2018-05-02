Giants' C.J. Goodwin: Claimed by Giants
The Giants claimed Goodwin off waivers Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Goodwin, who was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, is the sixth defensive back the Giants have added this offseason. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, Goodwin brings outstanding size to the secondary and will get to reunite with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who oversaw his development in Arizona during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...