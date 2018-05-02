The Giants claimed Goodwin off waivers Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Goodwin, who was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, is the sixth defensive back the Giants have added this offseason. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, Goodwin brings outstanding size to the secondary and will get to reunite with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who oversaw his development in Arizona during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.