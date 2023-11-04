The Giants elevated Randy Bullock from the practice squad Saturday, meaning he and York are the candidates to kick for the team Sunday at Las Vegas, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The Giants have yet to tip their hand about who will get the first chance to take over for regular placekicker Graham Gano, who was placed on injured reserve Friday due to a lingering left knee injury. York was the Browns' kicker last season, netting 24 of 32 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 point-after tries in 17 games.