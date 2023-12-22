The Giants placed York on the practice squad reserve/injured list Friday due to a quadricep injury, Michael Elsen of the Giants' official site reports.

The 22-year-old looked on track to serve as the Giants' kicker for the final three games of the season, as Randy Bullock (hamstring) was recently placed on injured reserve. However, York suffered a quad injury at Thursday's practice that will also keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. With Graham Gano (knee) also on IR along with Bullock, the Giants signed Mason Crosby to their practice squad Friday. He's expected to be elevated to active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles and will presumably keep the Giants' kicking job for Weeks 17 and 18.