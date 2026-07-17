Giants' Calvin Austin: Jostling for opportunities at WR

Austin is competing for playing time in a Giants wide receiver room that also includes Malik Nabers (knee), Darius Slayton (abdomen), Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham, Alex Smith of SNY.tv reports.

Austin appears to be running ahead of at least Smith-Schuster and Beckham, both of whom were brought in to bolster the team's wide receiver depth in camp while Nabers and Slayton are sidelined. Mooney is expected to play primarily in the slot and Fields is a rookie third-round pick, so Austin has a clear path to playing time early in the season if Nabers takes time to ramp up in his recovery from a torn ACL that was surgically repaired Oct. 28.