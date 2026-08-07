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Giants' Calvin Austin: On track for No. 3 role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Austin looks to be the Giants' top slot receiver, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan relays that Austin was a standout at the offseason program but hasn't carried his early momentum to the start of training camp. That might be expected for one of the smallest players in the league, but Austin nonetheless appears on track for a Week 1 role, regularly taking slot reps with the starters. The Giants will frequently use a fullback and/or multiple tight ends on early downs, so the No. 3 WR role might only amount to a few targets per week.

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