Giants' Calvin Munson: Doubtful for Thursday

Munson (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

During three starts at middle linebacker this season, Munson has posted 24 tackles, including a 13-tackle performance in Sunday's overtime win against the Chiefs. With a short turnaround between games, the Giants are seemingly erring on the side of caution with the 2017 undrafted free agent, who has dealt with a quad injury on occasion this season. The defense will already be without No. 1 MLB B.J. Goodson (ankle), so it's unclear exactly who will man the middle Thursday.