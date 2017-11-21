Giants' Calvin Munson: Held out of practice Tuesday
Munson (quadriceps) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice.
Munson has been listed on the injury report for each of the previous four games with the quad issue, but only missed the Oct. 22 clash with the Seahawks as a result. While starting for an injured B.J. Goodson (ankle) at middle linebacker in the Week 11 win over the Chiefs, Munson recorded a season-high 13 tackles. If he can shake off his injury in time for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Munson could make for a nice under-the-radar IDP option with Goodson seemingly trending toward another absence.
