Munson (concussion) was not seen participating in Sunday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

While not official, Munson's absence from Sunday's practice suggests that he is in the league's concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during Friday's preseason win over the Lions. He'll likely be out several days while he works towards being completely clear of all concussion-related symptoms.

More News
Our Latest Stories