Giants' Calvin Munson: Racks up 13 tackles Sunday
Munson (quadriceps) compiled 13 tackles (eight solo) against the Chiefs on Sunday.
Munson got the start Sunday because B.J. Goodson (ankle) couldn't go. Goodson was unable to play Tuesday either, so Munson could be due for another big performance Thursday against the Redskins. However, Munson is nursing a quadriceps injury, but he's expected to play anyway. The undrafted rookie has played over 60 snaps in two games this season, and he combined for 21 tackles (15 solo) and a sack in those matchups.
