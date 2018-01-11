Giants' Calvin Munson: Records 60 tackles in rookie season

Munson tallied 60 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2017.

Munson, an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State, was forced into action Week 2 due to a B.J. Goodson (ankle) injury and instantly popped on the IDP radar thanks to his eight-tackle, one-sack performance against the Chargers. He didn't see much playing time again until Week 9 when Goodson went down with another injury, though, and ultimately finished the year as Pro Football Focus' 48th-highest graded inside linebacker (out of 52 qualifiers). Under contract with the Giants for the next two seasons, Munson will now enjoy his first professional offseason training program before a possible competition with Goodson for the starting job this summer.