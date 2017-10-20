Giants' Calvin Munson: Ruled out for Sunday

Munson (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Munson didn't practice all week, so this news isn't entirely surprising. Still, it's unclear when this injury was sustained so projecting his return is difficult. The undrafted rookie has played limited defensive snaps this season but does have 15 tackles (10 solo) and one sack.

